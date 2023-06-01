 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: Trey Lance has had a really, really quality offseason

  
Published June 1, 2023 12:06 PM

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have both been consistent this offseason that Brock Purdy is likely going to be the team’s starting quarterback to begin the 2023 season.

But San Francisco still has the 2021 No. 3 overall pick on its roster who was QB1 entering 2022.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio this week, Lynch said that Trey Lance has done well during the team’s offseason program.

We’re extremely high on Trey ,” Lynch said, via 49erswebzone.com. “The great thing for Trey and for Sam Darnold, that we brought in, is with Brock off to the sideline—Brock had his first session throwing the other day, and everything’s tracking great—but those guys have got the work in the offseason, and they’re both relishing that opportunity.

“Really proud of Trey. Trey came back off a broken and dislocated ankle, and he’s out there, has had a really, really quality offseason. So we still remain very high on Trey.”

Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen are handling the duties at QB for the 49ers while Purdy recovers from his elbow surgery. While there were some rumors that the 49ers could trade Lance, it appears he’ll remain on San Francisco’s roster for 2023 — unless someone comes up with an offer the club can’t refuse.