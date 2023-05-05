 Skip navigation
John Lynch: Seahawks had a really good draft last year, I think they’ve repeated it

  
Published May 5, 2023 05:59 AM
May 1, 2023 12:38 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze team odds to win the NFC championship following the 2023 NFL Draft. The Eagles are favored, but the 49ers are close behind.

The Seahawks picked several starters in the 2022 draft and those players helped the team advance to the playoffs despite low expectations coming into the season.

That postseason trip ended with a road loss to the 49ers and 49ers General Manager John Lynch thinks that there could be another matchup like that coming this year. The Seahawks had four picks in the first two rounds of this year’s draft and Lynch said on KNBR that his counterpart John Schneider “as good at this job as anybody in our league” while complimenting the work that Seattle did last week.

“We feel the Seahawks coming,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They’re really good . They had a really good draft last year. I think they’ve repeated it this year. But the most important thing is that we continue to focus upon ourselves, and I think we continue to make our roster better. I think this draft class will only add to that. And we’re excited about our football team.”

The 49ers also won both regular season games against the Seahawks on their way to the NFC West title last year and the results of this year’s matchups between the teams should go a long way toward determining if they can hold onto the crown.