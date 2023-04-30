 Skip navigation
John Metchie is fully participating in Texans on-field work

  
Published April 30, 2023 09:09 AM
nbc_pft_willanderson_230428
April 28, 2023 08:18 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Texans traded with the Cardinals for back-to-back picks in the top three to select Will Anderson Jr., as well as dissect what Arizona received in exchange.

Texans wide receiver John Metchie’s presence at the start of on-field workouts was noted last week and General Manager Nick Caserio updated where Metchie is in his comeback from missing last season with leukemia.

Caserio said that Metchie, who also tore his ACL while playing for Alabama in 2021, is “making progress” and that he was a full participant in the team’s first on-field work of the offseason.

“Nobody’s worked harder over the last however many months to get himself to this point ,” Caserio said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “So I wouldn’t say anybody is surprised that he’s arrived at this point. I would say his will to work, his effort, mental and physical toughness, and the work that the sports performance staff has been incredible. There are a lot of people that deserve a lot of credit that helped get to this point, starting with John. I’ll say it’s kind of inspiring to see somebody see that.”

Caserio noted that there’s “still a long road” for Metchie to travel before he’ll be ready to make his delayed debut for the Texans, but called the team “cautiously optimistic” about what lies ahead for the the 2022 second-round pick.