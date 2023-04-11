John Metchie will “get involved” with Texans’ offseason program

The Texans made Alabama receiver John Metchie III the 44th overall selection last year. He did not play a down.

While rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Metchie, though, is nearing a return to the field, new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday.

“Yeah, John is doing fine,” Ryans said. “We’ll see John get involved with our offseason program. And with John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

After trading Brandin Cooks and signing Robert Woods and Noah Brown, the Texans have turned over their receivers room. Metchie’s return could be a boon to depth at the position.

He made 96 catches for a career-best 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season at Alabama.

“Outstanding young man off the field. Great energy. Always around,” Ryans said. “Every time I see him in the building, huge smile on his face. No matter what adversity he’s faced, he’s attacking it with a smile, with the right attitude. It just solidifies the type of person that he is and the type of people and the type of players that we want to add to our team.”