John Schneider: Anthony Richardson has a ton of talent

  
Published March 31, 2023 12:44 PM
nbc_pft_richardsonproday_230331
March 31, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explore what makes Anthony Richardson such a valuable 2023 NFL Draft prospect and evaluate if there should be hesitation from his time at the college level.

The Seahawks own the fifth and 20th picks in the draft and let Geno Smith and Drew Lock know they might use one on a quarterback .

The team’s decision-makers have made the rounds, traveling to see the top-four quarterbacks throw.

The Seahawks sent seven people to Anthony Richardson’s Pro Day at the University of Florida on Thursday, and he is far more likely still to be on the board at No. 5 than Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young. Kentucky’s Will Levis also still could be available.

“He was really impressive,” Schneider said Thursday on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Great athlete, great young man . He has a ton of physical talent, no question about it. . . . He did a great job. He had fun. He was loose, and he had a good time with his teammates.”

The Seahawks spent extensive time with Richardson’s agent, via Smith, while coach Pete Carroll met with Florida coach Billy Napier.

"[Carroll] had this big smile on his face,” Richardson said. “We shook hands, and something about it was just different. You only see these guys on TV. And now I’m in their presence, and they’re right there talking to me. And they’re interested in me. That makes you feel good.”