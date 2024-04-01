John Schneider: Offensive line a “fairly obvious” need for Seahawks

The Seahawks have made some moves on their offensive line in recent weeks and it’s a safe bet that more are coming.

Both of the team’s starting guards and their starting center from 2023 have either left or remain unsigned after weeks of free agency. They’ve signed Nick Harris and Tremayne Anchrum in moves to bolster the interior, but General Manager John Schneider made it clear on Seattle Sports last week that there are going to be more moves to come to strengthen the area.

“We’re going to be bringing a couple of veteran offensive linemen through in this second phase of free agency, and then comparing that what the draft looks like. . . . That is a need on our team right now, I think it’s fairly obvious,” Schneider said, via the team’s website.

There will be a lot of mock drafts published in the next few weeks and ones that show the Seahawks picking an offensive lineman 16th overall might be on to something.