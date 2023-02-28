 Skip navigation
John Schneider on Russell Wilson’s me-or-them demand last year: Like water under the bridge

  
Published February 28, 2023 12:00 PM
Seahawks General Manager John Schneider, like coach Pete Carroll, knew the question was coming. It took almost 19 minutes before Schneider was asked about TheAthletic.com’s report from last week that Russell Wilson made a me-or-them demand to ownership a year ago.

“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Schneider said before a pause. “I’m kidding. That was a joke.”

Instead of firing Carroll and Schneider, the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos.

Schneider, like Carroll , did not deny a power struggle took place.

But Schneider said the team would welcome back Wilson with open arms, like they did Marshawn Lynch late in the 2019 season after almost four years away from Seattle.

“Honestly, like water under the bridge,” Schneider said. “We’re really proud of our culture. Players when they play for us and when they leave and then they come at a certain time -- like I wouldn’t have told you that Marshawn would have come back and played for us, but you kind of believe it now.

“I think they all know that, at the end of the day, they can come back. They’re always going to be part of our family. Yeah.”