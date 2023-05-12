 Skip navigation
John Schneider: Seahawks are not sure if Jamal Adams will be ready for training camp

  
Published May 11, 2023 11:44 PM
nbc_pft_seahawksrichardson_230502
May 2, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what the scene would’ve been like for Anthony Richardson if he had been available at No. 5 in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Seahawks had picked him up.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn quad in Week One that forced him to miss the rest of the 2022 season, and the team isn’t sure how soon Adams will be back to full speed.

Seattle General Manager John Schneider told Rich Eisen that Adams is working hard at rehabbing the injury, but might not be on the field for training camp.

“He’s doing well. The company answer is that we don’t know exactly the timeline. Very bad injury, very unfortunate for Jamal,” Schneider said. “He’s had two years now where he’s been banged up. We want to be really careful with his progression, so training camp I’m just not sure . We’ll see where he is when he comes in for the OTAs.”

Through three seasons as a Seahawk, Adams has played in 25 games and missed 25 games. He has played well at times when healthy, but he hasn’t had the kind of impact the Seahawks were hoping for when they traded two first-round draft picks for him and signed him to a lucrative contract extension. This year the Seahawks hope Adams can get healthy and stay healthy.