 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Schneider: We’d love to re-sign Geno Smith, Drew Lock

  
Published January 25, 2023 02:00 PM
nbc_bfa_reedcookmanuni_230125
January 25, 2023 02:04 PM
A Brother From Another panel of Michael Smith, Dr. Jason Johnson, Carron J. Phillips, and Dawn Montgomery discuss everything that they've learned during the Ed Reed "ordeal" with Bethune-Cookman.

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson last offseason and still had a Pro Bowl quarterback and a playoff team. But they go into the offseason with their top two quarterbacks in 2022 scheduled to become free agents this spring.

General Manager John Schneider reiterated that the Seahawks hope to re-sign both Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

“Yeah, we’d love to. We think that would be an ideal situation,” Schneider said on KJR, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Schneider said he had a “great talk” with Smith during exit interviews.

“He knows what the process is going to be,” Schneider said. “We’d love to have him back . He knows that. He’d love to be back here as well. He knows it’s about the entire team and putting this whole thing together, and that it’s going to be a process.

“In terms of getting it done, it’s a process. Hope to get started here pretty quick. Had a little time here to evaluate our team and get settled and all the exit interviews and everything that goes into what happens when you get done playing. We’ll get to it as soon as we can and try to do what’s best for Geno and try to do what’s best for the organization.”

Smith beat out Lock during training camp and the preseason to earn the starting job. He exceeded all expectations.

He started all 17 games in his first season as a starter since 2014, and he earned Pro Bowl honors and is a finalist for comeback player of the year. Smith threw 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and his 69.8 completion percentage led the league.

“Super proud of the way he competed and everything he did, especially once he was named the starter,” Schneider said. “Coach [Pete] Carroll, probably one of the biggest strengths he has is instilling confidence in people. I thought it was just amazing the way he worked with Geno and the way Geno took his confidence and his leadership skills to another level. Then, the performance on the field speaks for itself.”