John Schneider: We’d love to re-sign Geno Smith, Drew Lock

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson last offseason and still had a Pro Bowl quarterback and a playoff team. But they go into the offseason with their top two quarterbacks in 2022 scheduled to become free agents this spring.

General Manager John Schneider reiterated that the Seahawks hope to re-sign both Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

“Yeah, we’d love to. We think that would be an ideal situation,” Schneider said on KJR, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Schneider said he had a “great talk” with Smith during exit interviews.

“He knows what the process is going to be,” Schneider said. “We’d love to have him back . He knows that. He’d love to be back here as well. He knows it’s about the entire team and putting this whole thing together, and that it’s going to be a process.

“In terms of getting it done, it’s a process. Hope to get started here pretty quick. Had a little time here to evaluate our team and get settled and all the exit interviews and everything that goes into what happens when you get done playing. We’ll get to it as soon as we can and try to do what’s best for Geno and try to do what’s best for the organization.”

Smith beat out Lock during training camp and the preseason to earn the starting job. He exceeded all expectations.

He started all 17 games in his first season as a starter since 2014, and he earned Pro Bowl honors and is a finalist for comeback player of the year. Smith threw 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and his 69.8 completion percentage led the league.

“Super proud of the way he competed and everything he did, especially once he was named the starter,” Schneider said. “Coach [Pete] Carroll, probably one of the biggest strengths he has is instilling confidence in people. I thought it was just amazing the way he worked with Geno and the way Geno took his confidence and his leadership skills to another level. Then, the performance on the field speaks for itself.”