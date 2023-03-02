 Skip navigation
Jon Weeks re-signs with Texans

  
Published March 2, 2023 10:35 AM
nbc_pft_caseriointv_230228
February 28, 2023 12:44 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Houston Texans G.M. Nick Caserio to unpack what drew him to DeMeco Ryans, how the team is approaching the QB situation and more.

The Texans have re-signed long snapper Jon Weeks to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday. Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the deal is worth $1.65 million and includes $153,000 to sign.

Weeks, 37, is the team’s longest-tenured player, having arrived in 2010. He has never missed a game, playing a franchise-record 210 consecutive games.

He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015.

In 2022, Weeks made six special teams tackles, the third-most in his career.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, punter Cameron Johnston and Weeks all are scheduled to become free agents in 2024.