Jonah Jackson: If I do what I do, contract will fall in its place

  
Published June 8, 2023 02:48 AM
June 5, 2023 08:47 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio how Jared Goff earned his highest spot on the Top 40 QB Countdown at No. 17 and why next season will be the ultimate test for him in Detroit.

The Lions have invested a fair amount in their offensive line in recent years, including contract extensions for left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow.

Left guard Jonah Jackson would like to join that group. Jackson has started 45 games since being selected in the third round of the 2020 draft and is heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

Jackson said this week that he’d like to spend his entire career with the Lions and that he’s confident about the chances of landing a new deal even if talks have “not exactly” gotten underway at this point.

“Shoot, the same I have the past three years. Just put my head down, going to work, showing up each day, training and just putting my best foot forward,” Jackson said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “If I do what I do, then everything else will fall in its place .”

The Lions took a step forward last season before falling short of the playoffs. If they can take another one in 2023, chances are good that they’ll try to keep the band together a little bit longer.