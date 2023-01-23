 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa “improving every day”

  
Published January 23, 2023 10:53 AM
The Bengals had only two members of their starting offensive line Sunday against the Bills.

Left tackle La’el Collins tore an anterior cruciate ligament on Christmas Eve and is out for the year. Right guard Alex Cappa went out of week 18 with an ankle injury, and left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap in the wild-card round win over the Ravens.

Cappa and Williams have a chance to return.

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday the players are “improving every day.”

“We’ll see where it ends up,” Taylor said.

Center Ted Karras and left guard Cordell Volson helped hold down the fort Sunday as Joe Burrow was sacked only once and hit only three times.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson had an X-ray immediately after the win over the Bills but came out of the game OK, Taylor said.