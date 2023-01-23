Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa “improving every day”

The Bengals had only two members of their starting offensive line Sunday against the Bills.

Left tackle La’el Collins tore an anterior cruciate ligament on Christmas Eve and is out for the year. Right guard Alex Cappa went out of week 18 with an ankle injury, and left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap in the wild-card round win over the Ravens.

Cappa and Williams have a chance to return.

Coach Zac Taylor said Monday the players are “improving every day.”

“We’ll see where it ends up,” Taylor said.

Center Ted Karras and left guard Cordell Volson helped hold down the fort Sunday as Joe Burrow was sacked only once and hit only three times.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson had an X-ray immediately after the win over the Bills but came out of the game OK, Taylor said.