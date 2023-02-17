 Skip navigation
Jonah Williams is recovering from knee surgery

  
Published February 17, 2023 05:45 AM
Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams missed the final two games of the season with a dislocated kneecap and the injury led him to an operating room recently.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams is recovering from knee surgery he had with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Williams dealt with another dislocation earlier in the season and the hope is that the surgery keeps the kneecap from dislocating again in the future.

Williams is expected to be cleared for a full return by June, so he should be able to do some work during the team’s offseason program.

Williams missed his rookie season with a torn labrum and has started all 47 games he’s played over the last three seasons. The Bengals picked up their fifth-year option on his contract, so Williams is heading into the final year of his pact.