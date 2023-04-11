 Skip navigation
Top News

Jonathan Gannon: I’m excited about where Kyler Murray is at and where he’s going

  
Published April 11, 2023 01:32 PM
April 11, 2023 08:21 AM
Given at least six teams have reached out on the availability of the Cardinals’ No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s in Arizona’s best interest to trade down.

Because Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in December, it’s unclear when he’ll be available to play in 2023 — if at all.

Nevertheless, Murray has been at Arizona’s facility this week with the start of the offseason program under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray recently posted a video to social media showing himself working out 13 weeks after having reconstructive knee surgery. Gannon was asked about that video and his reaction to it during his Tuesday press conference.

“I’m not [on] Twitter or wherever he posted that, but obviously I talk to Kyler a lot,” Gannon said. “He’s got competitive juice, so he wants to be doing everything that he can to get out there when he can to help the team win. So, pleased where that’s at. I think I told him the other day, ‘As good as you feel, there’s going to be a little bit of a dip. You’ve got to make sure you don’t overdo it, too.’

‘That’s a part [of] being smart when you rehab from any injury. You want to go, go, go. Sometimes you’ve got to push the pause button a little bit. But, excited about where he’s at and where he’s going .”

Murray signed a five-year extension worth $230.5 million last offseason. He completed 66.4 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,368 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions before his season ended prematurely in Week 14.