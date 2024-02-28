Jonathan Gannon “very confident” Kyler Murray’s best football is ahead of him

The Cardinals went out of their way to make sure everyone knew Kyler Murray is their franchise quarterback earlier this week and head coach Jonathan Gannon spent some time on Tuesday talking about Murray’s ability to get even better in the future.

Murray missed the first half of the 2023 season as he recovered from a torn ACL and helped the team win three of its final eight games after returning to action. Gannon said Murray played at a “high level” in those contests and said the “sky’s the limit” for what Murray will be able to do after a full offseason of work in an offense that wasn’t even installed at this time last year.

“I don’t think you’ve seen his best ball either,” Gannon said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “And I’m very confident in that because he’s a guy that attacks getting better every day. And it’s a new system for him. It’s new for him and playing the quarterback position -- it’s one thing to be a corner playing in a new system, it’s another thing to be a quarterback playing in a new system. So, I thought he handled it extremely well.”

The Cardinals have the fourth overall pick in the draft and the expectation is that they’re going to use it on a player that will help Murray and the offense build on where they were at the end of last season. Accomplishing that would make it unnecessary to proclaim that Murray is their quarterback in future years.