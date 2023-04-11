 Skip navigation
Jonathan Gannon: We want to do what’s best for DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals

  
Published April 11, 2023 11:22 AM
The Cardinals’ offseason program is off and running, but the video wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted from his Tuesday workout didn’t originate from Arizona.

Hopkins was working out at a gym in Houston while new head coach Jonathan Gannon and others were getting acquainted in Phoenix. That comes a couple of weeks after Hopkins received permission from the Cardinals to talk to other teams about a trade, so Gannon was asked at a press conference about whether he anticipates Hopkins joining the team for any of the voluntary portion of their offseason program.
“We’ll see. I’ve been in communication with D-Hop and I want to do what’s best for him and us at the same time. When he’s ready to come, he’ll come and improve his game too,” Gannon said.

Hopkins is set to make a salary of $19.45 million in 2023. That price tag may not be helping efforts to find another home for the wideout and it’s unclear what the Cardinals will do with Hopkins in the event that remains the case.