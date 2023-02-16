 Skip navigation
Jonathan Gannon will meet with Vance Joseph on Thursday about coordinator role

  
Published February 16, 2023 10:45 AM
Vance Joseph is garnering interest as a defensive coordinator candidate with several organizations, including the one he’s worked for over the last few years.

Via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, new head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Thursday that he plans to meet with Joseph later in the day about remaining on Arizona’s staff. And if Joesph’s vision for the defense “blends with mine, we’ll go from there ,” Gannon said.

The former Eagles defensive coordinator, Gannon said he wasn’t sure if he would call defensive plays and was waiting to see the makeup of his defensive staff before deciding that role.

Joseph is still under contract with Arizona. He’s been their defensive coordinator since 2019 when former head coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired. He was the Broncos head coach from 2017-2018 and Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2018.

The Broncos and Eagles have also expressed interest in speaking with Joseph about becoming their defensive coordinator for 2023.