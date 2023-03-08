Jonathan Jones: It’s hard to say no to the Patriots

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonathan Jones: It’s hard to say no to the Patriots

  
Published March 8, 2023 02:47 PM
nbc_pft_dontbelongfaqbs_230308
March 8, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Which doesn't belong and why" to evaluate two groups of free agent quarterbacks: former top picks and trusted veterans.

Jonathan Jones knows what he wants to happen, but the veteran cornerback doesn’t know what will happen when free agency opens.

Jones hopes to return to the Patriots, repeating a belief it will “work out.”

“That’s the desire -- to be back here ,” Jones said Wednesday after speaking with girls and mentors from Big Sister Boston at the Patriots Hall of Fame in honor of International Women’s Day, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

“It’s what I know. It’s what I love. It’s New England. It’s hard to say no to New England.”

Jones, 29, spent his first seven seasons with the Patriots. He has never tested free agency, but the team chose not to use the franchise tag on any of their free agents.

“There’s not much anxiety. You just take it in stride,” Jones said. “It’s something new for me. I’ve never been through free agency. But I just have faith it’ll all work out in the end.”

Realistically, if Jones hits the market, he likely ends up elsewhere. He is one of the top cornerbacks on the free agent market and ranks 27th overall on PFT’s top 100 .

But Jones indicated “interest on both sides” to get a deal done before free agency begins.

“I can’t say that I have any insight that it would [get done before free agency], but it’s possible we could,” Jones said. “That would be great. If not, that’s just part of it. . . . At some point, I’d like to have it past me. But it’s going to be what it’s going to be. I think I’m just taking it in stride and enjoying the journey.”