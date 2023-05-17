 Skip navigation
Jonathan Jones on Patriots drafting Christian Gonzalez: We need all the help we can get

  
Published May 17, 2023 02:49 AM

The arrival of a first-round pick at the same position can make some veterans uncomfortable, but that’s not the case in New England this offseason.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones handled the responsibility of matching up with players like Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson last season and he shared his thoughts about Gonzalez’s addition during a session with reporters on Tuesday. Jones said he welcomed the new blood.

“We needed it,” Jones said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “We need help. We need all the help that we can get. We’ve had a lot of transition at that position over the last few years.”

Jones has played inside and outside at cornerback during his time in New England and saw some snaps at safety last season. He said he’s “not really particularly worried about where I play” in 2023 and Gonzalez’s arrival might make it easier for the Patriots to get creative with Jones’ deployment.