Jordan Addison named October’s offensive rookie of the month

Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison didn’t have a catch in the team’s first game of October, but he made up for that quiet outing over the next four weeks.

Addison had 23 catches for 297 yards and five touchdowns while helping the Vikings close out the month with a three-game winning streak. His biggest game came in a Week Seven win over the 49ers as Addison caught a pair of touchdowns and picked up 123 receiving yards during a Monday night win.

The NFL named Addison the offensive rookie of the month on Thursday. He is the first Viking to claim the prize since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2013.

Addison’s contributions would be appreciated under any circumstances, but they’ve loomed even larger with Justin Jefferson out of action for the last three games. It will be another major boost to the Vikings’ hopes if Addison can keep churning with Jaren Hall or Josh Dobbs at quarterback in place of the injured Kirk Cousins.