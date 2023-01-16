 Skip navigation
Jordan Addison will enter 2023 NFL Draft

  
Published January 16, 2023 06:11 AM
January 16, 2023 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings' rally came up short in a season-ending defeat to the New York Giants.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison moved from Pitt to USC last year and he’ll be moving from USC to the NFL this year.

Addison announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Monday is the deadline for players to declare for the draft.

Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Kenny Pickett at Pitt during the 2021 season and won the Biletnikoff Award as the top wide receiver in colleg football. He transferred to USC after Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the Trojans and caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

That production has made him one of the top receiver prospects in this year’s class, but the Combine and the rest of the pre-draft process will help determine where he ultimately comes off the board.