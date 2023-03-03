 Skip navigation
Jordan Addison: Would be "real cool" to play with Kenny Pickett again

  
Published March 3, 2023 10:29 AM
Connor Rogers and Eric Froton discuss which cornerbacks they are keeping their eye on at the NFL Combine including standouts like Christian Gonzalez and others down the board like Clark Phillips, Terrell Smith and more.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred from Pitt to USC for his final collegiate season, but he wouldn’t mind making a return trip to start his professional football career.

Addison caught passes from Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett before switching schools and he said at the Scouting Combine on Friday that he’d welcome the chance to renew his connection with Pickett. Addison had 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching passes from Pickett in 2021.

“Hey man, if we reunite , that’d be good,” Addison said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “That’d be real cool. Real easy transition. Come get me. . . . “That’ll help the transition a lot. Just having your former quarterback, you already got a relationship, No. 1, and then that trust factor. So with him, once you’re running your routes, he’s trusting you to be at a certain spot at the right time.”

The Steelers have three picks in the first two rounds and Addison is generally projected to be selected at some point in that time frame.