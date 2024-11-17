 Skip navigation
Jordan Addison’s 47-yard touchdown gives Vikings 7-3 lead

  
Published November 17, 2024 01:43 PM

The Vikings fumbled on their first drive, with Sam Darnold and Aaron Jones not connecting on a pitch. Darnold was charged with a lost fumble that was recovered by a Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans used the good field position to go 44 yards in 11 plays, but they settled for a chip-shot 30-yard field goal by Nick Folk after Pat Jones sacked Will Levis on third-and-4 from the Vikings 6.

The Vikings’ second drive was more productive for them.

Minnesota benefited from a 16-yard interference penalty on Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on third-and-3 at their own 37.

On the next play, with Brownlee blitzing, Darnold hit Jordan Addison for a 47-yard touchdown.

The Vikings lead 7-3 with 3:16 left in the first quarter.