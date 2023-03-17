Jordan Akins signs with Browns

Apparently, the Friday visit between the Browns and tight end Jordan Akins went well.

Akins has signed with the Browns , according to agent David Canter.

A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Akins has played all 73 regular-season games in his career for the Texans. He had his most productive year in 2022, catching 37 passes for 495 yards with five touchdowns.

Akins is plenty familiar with his new quarterback, because he played with Deshaun Watson from 2018-2020.

Notably, the Browns also have David Njoku at tight end. But with the way Cleveland runs the ball, having the flexibility to implement two tight end sets is important for the club.