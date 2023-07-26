 Skip navigation
Jordan Love: Aaron Rodgers reached out, told me to be myself

  
Published July 26, 2023 02:54 PM

Jordan Love got a little advice from his predecessor before his first training camp as the Packers starting quarterback.

Love spent three years backing up Aaron Rodgers before the Packers traded the four-time MVP to the Jets this offseason and Love said his former teammate reached out to him on Tuesday night. Rodgers replaced another star quarterback in Brett Favre and offered Love the advice that he needs to be himself in order to be successful.

“Aaron reached out to me last night and that’s exactly what he said,” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “He said, ‘Just be yourself, have fun, enjoy it.’ It’s obviously my time now, and he just said, you know, ‘Be yourself.’ I mean, that’s all you can do. That’s kind of been the message from everybody — be yourself. Don’t try to be anybody else. Don’t try to be Aaron. Things like that. Just be yourself and that’s kinda what I’m trying to do.”

Packers president Mark Murphy said this week that he thinks it will take at least a half a season before the team knows exactly what it has in Love as a starter. It may take longer than that to move past any comparisons to Rodgers, but it will be crucial that Love find his own path in order to hold up his side of them.