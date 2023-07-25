Jordan Love could “potentially” play a lot in the preseason

The Packers didn’t play their starting quarterback in the preseason in recent years, but that could change this summer.

Jordan Love has a lot less experience than Aaron Rodgers, so the Packers are considering a different approach when it comes to how they handle the exhibition season. Head coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that Love could “potentially” play a lot in the team’s three preseason contests.

LaFleur said that he feels like Love has “complete command” of the team’s offense as he moves into his fourth NFL season, but that “you can’t give enough reps” to a player in the quarterback’s position. That will be weighed against the team’s desire to make sure they don’t wear Love’s arm out in the summer as they decide on plans for the preseason.

The Packers play the Bengals on August 11 before moving on to matchups with the Patriots and Seahawks to close out their summer schedule.