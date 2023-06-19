 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Love: I think the sky’s the limit for us on offense

  
Published June 19, 2023 05:10 AM
One of the biggest questions of the 2023 season is how Jordan Love will fare in his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback.

There were plenty of positive reports from coaches and players about how Love has been faring during the team’s offseason work and Love shared a positive take on where things stand when he spoke to reporters at the end of that program. Love said he thinks the players around him on offense form a unit with the potential to reach great heights come the fall.

“I think we’ve got a great team,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we’ll be really good. I think we’ve got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we’ve got guys who can make plays. . . . I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky’s the limit for us .”

The Packers open the season in Chicago on September 10 and there will be plenty of people watching to see how high they can rise with Love at the controls.