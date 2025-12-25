Jordan Love, Malik Willis listed as questionable for Saturday

The Ravens are not expected to have Lamar Jackson for Saturday’s game against the Packers and it’s unclear who will be at quarterback for Green Bay.

Jordan Love and Malik Willis are both listed as questionable to play this weekend. Love suffered a concussion in last Saturday’s loss to the Bears and he was listed as a limited participant in practice all three days this week.

Willis injured his right shoulder after replacing Love in Chicago and he was a non-participant on Wednesday due to an illness. He returned for a limited session on Thursday.

Right tackle Zach Tom (back, knee), center Sean Rhyan (knee, illness), wide receiver Christian Watson (shoulder, illness), safety Evan Williams (knee), and cornerback Bo Melton (illness) are also listed as questionable for Green Bay. Linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle) and guard John Williams (back) have been ruled out.

