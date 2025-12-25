 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Love, Malik Willis listed as questionable for Saturday

  
Published December 25, 2025 05:49 PM

The Ravens are not expected to have Lamar Jackson for Saturday’s game against the Packers and it’s unclear who will be at quarterback for Green Bay.

Jordan Love and Malik Willis are both listed as questionable to play this weekend. Love suffered a concussion in last Saturday’s loss to the Bears and he was listed as a limited participant in practice all three days this week.

Willis injured his right shoulder after replacing Love in Chicago and he was a non-participant on Wednesday due to an illness. He returned for a limited session on Thursday.

Right tackle Zach Tom (back, knee), center Sean Rhyan (knee, illness), wide receiver Christian Watson (shoulder, illness), safety Evan Williams (knee), and cornerback Bo Melton (illness) are also listed as questionable for Green Bay. Linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle) and guard John Williams (back) have been ruled out.