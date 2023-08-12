Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur happy with performance in preseason opener

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was pleased with his own performance in Friday night’s preseason opener, and his head coach agreed with him.

Love went 7-for-10 for 46 yards, with no turnovers and no sacks. He just missed on what would have been his best completion of the day on a deep ball to Christian Watson, but he ended his night with a touchdown pass.

“I think we played well,” Love said afterward. “The passing game was in stride. Obviously we had the one down the sideline to Christian the safety made a really good play on. Other than that, I think those two series I had, we came away with a touchdown at the end, so I was happy with that, and going forward after that I thought we played really well.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur liked what he saw as well.

“There’s a lot to learn from and a lot of good came out of it,” LaFleur said. “The poise he showed, the command he showed, we were getting in and out of the huddle quickly, so I thought it was a really good first exposure for him this season.”

As he heads into his first season as the Packers’ starter, Love seems confident in himself, and his coach seems confident in him.