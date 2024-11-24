 Skip navigation
Jordan Whitehead ruled out with pectoral injury

  
Published November 24, 2024 03:23 PM

The Buccaneers are rolling toward a win, but they did suffer a blow to their defense.

Safety Jordan Whitehead has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Giants with a pectoral injury. Whitehead suffered the injury while tackling Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito on the 1-yard-line in the fourth quarter of the game.

It looked like a tear and Whitehead being ruled out almost immediately also hints at that outcome.

Giants running back Devin Singletary ran for a touchdown one play after Whitehead left the game. That score cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 30-7, so it seems likely that they’ll be able to close things out without the help of the safety.