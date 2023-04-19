Jordyn Brooks, Jamal Adams “very optimistic” they’ll be ready for training camp

The Seahawks held a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday afternoon, but head coach Pete Carroll’s comments were not limited to what the team might do next week.

Carroll also touched on how a couple of veteran defensive players are recovering from season-ending injuries. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks tore his ACL and safety Jamal Adams tore his quad, but Carroll said both players are feeling good about their chances of being able to go at training camp this summer.

“They’re doing well,” Carroll said. “The progress is being made. There’s visits — I think it’s this week we’re getting with them again to make sure they’re making their progress. Everything’s going fine so far, very optimistic on their sides. They really think they’re going to make it, so we’ll hold a good thought.

The Seahawks have made moves to bolster both linebacker and safety this offseason. Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush have joined the linebacking corps while safety Julian Love was added to the defensive backfield, so the team has options on hand in the event that the optimism runs dry in the coming months.