Josey Jewell: NFL fined me, rescinded a fine, fined me again for finger gun celebrations

NFL players often complain that the league is inconsistent about what does and does not merit getting fined for on-field misconduct, and Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell says he’s having a hard time figuring out whether his signature celebration is allowed.

Jewell has been known to celebrate big plays by making like his fingers are guns and miming shooting. When he did that on October 29 against the Chiefs, he got a letter from the league office informing him that he’d been fined for it.

But that fine was rescinded on appeal, and Jewell was under the impression that he was allowed to do the celebration, according to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

However, Jewell has now been fined once again for making the finger guns motion against the Chargers last week. He said he’s now in the process of trying to get a straight answer about whether he’s allowed to make the motion or not.

When the league relaxed its celebration rules, it said that simulations of violent action would still be banned. But Jewell said he’s not trying to simulate violence and enjoys shooting clay pigeons. We’ll see if the NFL buys that, or if it tells him that this time the finger guns celebration fine will need to be paid.