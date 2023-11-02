Josh Allen a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Josh Allen (right shoulder) was a surprise non-participant in Wednesday’s practice after Bills coach Sean McDermott said the quarterback would have limited work.

Allen was back to a full participant Thursday.

He initially popped up on the report on Oct. 25 with limited work that day but had full practices in the five practices after that until Wednesday.

Allen briefly visited the sideline medical tent during last Thursday’s win over the Buccaneers. He said he expected to be “a little sore,” but that it will “take a lot for me not to play” against the Bengals this Sunday night.

Safety Damar Hamlin (illness) and tight end Quintin Morris (ankle) returned to being full participants Thursday. Hamlin missed Wednesday’s practice, and Morris was limited.

The Bills added linebacker A.J. Klein (back) to the report as a non-participant.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas, whom the Bills acquired in a Tuesday trade, practiced with his new teammates for the first time.

Linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) remained out of practice.