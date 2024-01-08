Josh Allen: AFC East title means nothing if we don’t do our job next week

The Bills were 6-6 when they lost in overtime to the Eagles in Week 12 and no one was giving them much chance of winning the AFC East, but things play out on the field rather than the court of public opinion in the NFL.

An offside penalty on Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney helped them to a win coming out of their Week 13 bye and the Bills kept finding ways to keep their winning streak going through Sunday night. That’s when a Deonte Harty punt return and Dawson Knox touchdown catch in the fourth quarter lifted them past the Dolphins for a Week 18 win that made them division champions and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Securing that spot is worthy of celebration, although Bills quarterback Josh Allen noted that the team doesn’t have much time to pop champagne because they have to quickly turn their attention to the Steelers.

“At the end of the day, this is fun, this is cool and never say no to winning a division. But the only thing that it solidifies is a home game and one more game,” Allen said, via the team’s website. “So it doesn’t mean anything if we go out there next week and don’t do our job, so we got to find a way to put our best foot forward and go find a victory next week.”

The Bills squeezed their whole season into a few hours on Sunday night. They fell behind due to Allen’s turnovers and the other kinds of mistakes that fueled their six losses, but rallied back with big plays, timely defense, and Allen’s ability to make things happen in the air and on the ground. That formula is tough for others to stop as long as the Bills don’t stop themselves, so we’ll see if everything continues to fall into place for Buffalo in the postseason.