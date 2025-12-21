Josh Allen cleared to return after X-rays on his foot

While there was an injury concern to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, he should be OK for the second half of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Buffalo announced Allen had X-rays on his foot during halftime and has been cleared to return.

Allen went into the locker room early after suffering the injury late in the first half of the contest. Allen was trying to evade Cleveland’s pass rush and ran backward toward the end zone. The quarterback lost his footing and was touched down by defensive tackle Mason Graham.

On the next play, Allen was tush-pushed to get the Bills farther away from the end zone for a cleaner punt.

Allen was examined on the sideline before limping his way to the locker room without his right shoe on ahead of the rest of the team.

The quarterback was 6-of-7 for 86 yards in the first half, also taking four carries for 17 yards.

The Bills lead 20-10 after the contest’s first 30 minutes.