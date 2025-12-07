 Skip navigation
Josh Allen fourth-down magic gets Bills in end zone, Buffalo trails 14-11

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:54 PM

Josh Allen made some magic happen on the Bills second possession to give his club its first touchdown of the game.

Needing to move the chains on fourth-and-4, Allen moved to his right to buy time and eventually fired an 11-yard pass to Khalil Shakir in the end zone for a touchdown.

With a roughing the passer penalty enforced for the point-after try, the Bills went for two from the 1-yard line. Allen found Dawson Knox open in the back of the end zone for a successful try, making the score 14-11, Bengals.

That was Allen’s second brilliant fourth-down play of the drive. On fourth-and-4 from the Cincinnati 45, Allen somehow bought enough time to find Gabe Davis for a 17-yard gain on the left side.

Allen has started the game 8-of-11 for 91 yards with a touchdown.