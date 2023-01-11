 Skip navigation
Josh Allen named the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published January 11, 2023 03:58 AM
The Jaguars needed a big play from their defense to wrap up the AFC South in Week 18 and they got it late in the fourth quarter.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins sacked Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs and defensive end Josh Allen scooped the ball up for a 37-yard touchdown. The score put the Jags up 20-16 and they were able to run out the clock on a win that moved them into the postseason.

Allen also had six tackles and a tackle for loss in a performance that landed him AFC defensive player of the week honors.

Allen had 57 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries overall this season. He’ll try to create some more highlights for Jacksonville in his first postseason outing.