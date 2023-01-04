 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen remains on practice report as full participant but now has an ankle injury

  
Published January 4, 2023 11:10 AM
nbc_csu_hamlin_230104
January 4, 2023 02:14 PM
Ahmed Fareed equates the on-field incident involving Damar Hamlin to "watching a real-life horror movie" and Chris Simms calls it a "crushing moment" and a "huge blow to the soul." Simms and Fareed discuss the aftermath as well as positive updates regarding Hamlin's status.

Josh Allen again was on the practice report as a full participant, but the Bills added an ankle injury to go along with his right elbow injury.

The Bills initially listed their quarterback on the practice report in Week 10 with his elbow injury, and he has remained on it with the injury since. But Dec. 20 was the last time he didn’t have a full practice.

Allen has started every game this season.

Cornerback Taron Johnson is the only player who didn’t have a full practice. He was limited Wednesday with a concussion.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (hip), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), linebacker Matt Milano (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) were full participants.