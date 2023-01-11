 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Josh Allen remains on practice report as full participant; Isaiah McKenzie gets limited work

  
Published January 11, 2023 11:13 AM
nbc_pft_powerrankings_230111
January 11, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unveil PFT's final power rankings of the regular season, featuring the Lions rocketing up and the Bengals looking very dangerous despite staying pat at No. 5.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains on the practice report this week as a full participant. He again is listed with ankle and right elbow injuries.

He initially went on the practice report with his elbow injury in Week 10, and he has remained on it with the injury since. But Dec. 20 was the last time he didn’t have a full practice.

The Bills added the ankle injury last week.

Allen has started every game this season.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was limited.

It’s unclear whether the injury is something he did in Week 18 or happened during practice. He played 33 snaps Sunday.

McKenzie has 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns.