Josh Allen remains on practice report as full participant; Isaiah McKenzie gets limited work

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains on the practice report this week as a full participant. He again is listed with ankle and right elbow injuries.

He initially went on the practice report with his elbow injury in Week 10, and he has remained on it with the injury since. But Dec. 20 was the last time he didn’t have a full practice.

The Bills added the ankle injury last week.

Allen has started every game this season.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder), safety Jordan Poyer (knee/rest) and offensive guard Rodger Saffold (rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) was limited.

It’s unclear whether the injury is something he did in Week 18 or happened during practice. He played 33 snaps Sunday.

McKenzie has 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns.