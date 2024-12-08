 Skip navigation
Josh Allen rushing TD ties Bills-Rams at 7-7

  
December 8, 2024

The Rams’ defense looked like it was going to get off the field with an early three-and-out.

But a penalty took that out of the cards and the Bills took advantage of it, with Josh Allen eventually taking the ball for a 1-yard touchdown.

Allen’s seventh rushing score of the season tied the game at 7-7 with 3:22 left in the second quarter.

On third-and-9, Allen rolled to his right but didn’t have anyone open down the field and eventually tossed the ball away. But linebacker Byron Young came in to hit Allen just after he threw along the sideline and was flagged for roughing the passer.

Fox color commentator Tom Brady criticized the flag, noting that Allen has made so many plays along the sideline that he has to get the ball out sooner to prevent being hit in that situation.

But with new life after the penalty, the Bills got down the field to score. Allen used a 16-yard pass to Khalil Shair, a 16-yard pass to Mack Hollins, and a 14-yard pass to Ty Johnson to put Buffalo in scoring territory.

It took a couple of tries, but Allen got in on a QB sneak to score a 1-yard touchdown.