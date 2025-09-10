 Skip navigation
Josh Allen wins 16th career AFC offensive player of the week award

  
Published September 10, 2025 12:07 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen put on a show on Sunday night, leading his team to an improbable comeback victory over the Ravens.

Now he’s been recognized by the league for his performance.

For the 16th time in his career, Allen has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Allen finished the Week 1 victory 33-of-46 passing for 394 yards with two touchdowns, plus 30 yards on 14 carries with two rushing TDs.

Per the Bills, Allen became the first player in NFL history to have at least 250 passing yards and at least two rushing touchdowns in a single quarter of any single game. His 251 passing yards in the fourth quarter was the most by a QB in a victory since 1996.

It was also his third career game with at least 350 passing yards, at least two passing TDs, and at least two rushing TDs — the most in league history.

Allen and the Bills will be on the road to face the Jets for their first AFC East matchup of 2025.