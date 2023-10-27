Josh Allen’s touchdown pass to Gabe Davis gives Bills 24-10 lead

The Bills needed only one drive in the second half to start pulling away from the Bucs.

Buffalo, which went only 1-for-3 in the red zone in the first half and had a turnover, took the second half kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays. Gabe Davis caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 10:40 remaining in the third quarter.

The Bills now lead 24-10.

Allen is 21-of-25 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Davis has eight catches for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Khalil Shakir has five receptions for 78 yards.