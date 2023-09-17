Joshua Dobbs TD run puts Cardinals up 14-0

The Giants looked bad in their season-opening loss to the Cowboys and they look bad again this Sunday.

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs ran through Giants safety Xavier McKinney near the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Dobbs’ touchdown extended Arizona’s lead to 14-0.

The first Cardinals touchdown came in the first quarter on a six-yard run by running back James Conner. Dobbs and Conner have combined for 70 rushing yards so far.

The Giants are now on five quarters without a point this season. Their first drive after Dobbs’ touchdown ended with a punt and it’s not clear what will change the fortunes for a team off to one of the worst starts in the league.