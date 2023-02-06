 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs: If Aaron Rodgers comes here, that would change a lot of things

  
Published February 6, 2023 11:34 AM
February 6, 2023 02:37 PM
Davante Adams called playing with Aaron Rodgers again a “dream scenario,” but Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why Josh McDaniels needs to lay the framework with a more permanent QB.

We can add another Raiders player to the list of those who’d like to see Aaron Rodgers in Silver and Black.

Rodgers’ former teammate Davante Adams made his feelings on the matter clear, saying it would be a “dream scenario ” to play with Rodgers again.

Running back Josh Jacobs is a pending free agent and potentially a candidate for the franchise tag if he and the Raiders don’t come to a long-term deal before the new league year next month — though that’s not something he wants . But if the Raiders were to acquire Rodgers, that could change the way he feels.

“Of course, it’s A-Rod. That’s Aaron Rodgers,” Jacobs said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But yeah, he’s a dog. If he was to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things .”

Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage in 2022. But because the Raiders did not pick up his fifth-year option last spring, Jacobs could be playing elsewhere in 2023.

If the Raiders do franchise tag Jacobs, he’d earn $10.091 million in 2023 if the two sides don’t come to a long-term deal by mid-July.