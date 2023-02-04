 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Josh Jacobs isn't a fan of the new Pro Bowl format

  
Published February 4, 2023 11:41 AM
February 1, 2023 08:39 PM
With Tom Brady retiring (again), several teams need a plan B at QB, and Mike Jones and Charles Robinson discuss where the Bucs, Raiders and others could turn.

The Pro Bowl is no longer the Pro Bowl. Even though many still insist on calling it the Pro Bowl.

It still includes a night of non-football activities. Tomorrow, it will culminate in a non-football game. They’ll play flag football. Which, but for the absence of pads, won’t look much different from recent Pro Bowls.

Personally, I’ve got no use for any of it. I didn’t have any use for it before they got rid of the game. The sport had long evolved past playing a truly competitive tackle football contest at the end of the season from which the players had emerged healthy enough to play one more game. The Pro Bowl needed to go.

Some would say the replacement needs to go, too.

Via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs would agree with that. Said Jacobs of the new format: “This shit is stupid .”

This shit is also profitable. More than 1.1 million tuned in for the Frolf Olympics on Thursday night. It will be interesting to see how many watch the flag football game.

As long as people watch, they’ll keep doing it. And they realized that, given the number of people who were watching a football game that didn’t really look like football, they can just go ahead and play a game of something that isn’t really football -- and people will watch that, too.