Josh Jacobs, Kadarius Toney officially among inactives for Raiders-Chiefs

Word emerged earlier on Monday that Josh Jacobs wouldn’t suit up for the Christmas Day matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs.

Now that’s official, as Jacobs is one of Las Vegas’ seven inactives for the contest.

Jacobs (quad/illness) has not played since the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 10. He was limited on Friday but didn’t practice on Thursday or Saturday.

Zamir White is expected to start in his place.

Left tackle Kolton Miller is active for Monday but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports he may only be used in an emergency situation.

Tight end Michael Mayer, tight end Jesper Horsted, quarterback Brian Hoyer, center Hroniss Grasu, offensive tackle Brandon Parker, and defensive tackle Byron Young are also inactive for Las Vegas.

For Kansas City, receiver Kadarius Toney is inactive with a hip injury. He did not practice all week and was ruled out on Saturday. Jerick McKinnon (groin) was previously ruled out but has since been placed on injured reserve.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) will also miss another game.

The rest of the Chiefs’ inactives are defensive end Malik Herring, defensive end BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and cornerback Nic Jones.