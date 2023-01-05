 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh McDaniels “not overly concerned” about Jarrett Stidham’s elbow issue

  
Published January 5, 2023 05:09 AM
nbc_pft_davanteadams_230105
January 5, 2023 08:38 AM
Davante Adams was vocal about his support for Derek Carr when the QB was benched, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms describe why the Raiders likely wouldn't have made that move without the WR on board.

After making his first career start in Week 17, Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham popped up on the team’s injury report this week with an elbow injury.

He was listed as limited on Tuesday, though he was a full participant for Wednesday’s session.

Head coach Josh McDaniels didn’t make it seem like the elbow issue would keep Stidham from playing Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.

“No, I’m not overly concerned about it,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “I think it’s the normal bumps and bruises. You guys saw he took a few hits. So, I mean I think I think we should be okay there. But he and Chase [Garbers] will get ready to go just like they did last week.”

The Raiders currently have just Stidham and Garbers in the facility, as the team has allowed Derek Carr to step away after he was benched last week.

McDaniels also said the Raiders would see how the week goes for running back Josh Jacobs, who is dealing with hip and oblique injuries. He was listed as limited on Tuesday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, but Las Vegas listed that he was out for personal reasons.