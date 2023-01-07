 Skip navigation
Joshua Dobbs leads Titans to 13-7 lead over Jaguars at halftime

  
Published January 7, 2023 04:33 PM
January 6, 2023 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 18 slate in the AFC, including the critical matchup in the AFC South between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in Week 17. He is playing like a veteran in Week 18.

Dobbs, who signed with the Titans on Dec. 21 after Ryan Tannehill’s ankle injury landed him on injured reserve, has completed 12 of 15 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans have a 13-7 lead on the Jaguars at halftime in a battle for the AFC South.

Tennessee has scored on three consecutive drives after beginning the game with a three-and-out. Randy Bullock has field goals of 51 and 39 yards, and Dobbs threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

It was Dobbs’ second career touchdown pass.

Derrick Henry has stiff-armed Jaguars and run over them, gaining 71 yards on 17 carries.

The Titans have 196 yards to 114 for the Jaguars, who went three-and-out, lost a fumble and scored a touchdown on their three first half drives.

Jamal Agnew’s 54-yard kickoff return set up the Jaguars at midfield on their scoring drive, and on the sixth play of the drive, Trevor Lawrence threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk. Lawrence is 11-of-13 for 98 yards and had the fumbled pitch to Agnew on an attempted reserve.