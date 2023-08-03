 Skip navigation
JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bill O’Brien is a dude you want to play hard for

  
Published August 3, 2023 10:20 AM

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to provide a significant boost to a revamped Patriots offense under coordinator Bill O’Brien, who returned to the franchise this offseason.

During training camp this week, Smith-Schuster noted that O’Brien was one of the biggest reasons he signed with New England in March.

When they got Bill O’Brien, it was kind of a no-brainer, just because I know how this system is and how it works, and how he works the offense,” Smith-Schuster said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “[Bill] Belichick, as he is as a head coach, to bring ‘OB’ in and to bring Mike [Gesicki] and all these other guys, all these key pieces, it was kind of like, ‘Wow, this is a great fit for me.’“

Now that he’s working with O’Brien on a day-to-day basis, Smith-Schuster appears to feel like he made a good decision.

“It’s nice, man,” Smith-Schuster said. “He’s a smart OC. I love his coaching style. He’s just one of those dudes that you want to play hard for, because he’s doing his best to put us all in the right spot.”

Last season, Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards with three touchdowns in 16 games for the Chiefs.