Julian Love agrees to deal with Seahawks

Safety Julian Love’s visit with the Seahawks appears to have gone well.

Love told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he has agreed to terms on a contract with the Seahawks. Love visited the team on Thursday along with linebacker Devin Bush and both players have now agreed to deals with the NFC West club.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha said it is a two-year, $12 million deal for their client.

Love was a 2019 fourth-round pick by the Giants and he’s missed just two games since entering the league. The 2022 season was his first as a full-time starter and he posted 124 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Quandre Diggs, Ryan Neal, and Jamal Adams are also on the Seattle roster at safety.